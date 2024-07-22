Syngenta and Ginkgo Bioworks partner for biologicals

Syngenta Crop Protection is working with Ginkgo Bioworks to improve a microbial strain for a biological product in Syngenta’s pipeline. Syngenta has been expanding its biological business recently. Over the past few years, the firm has entered partnerships with Biotalys and Lavie Bio to search for new bioinsecticides, and became a distributor for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ microbial fertilizer. Ginkgo and Syngenta have already worked together to develop traits for seeds. Ginkgo has also worked to develop biologicals with other crop protection firms, including Bayer, OneOne Biosciences, and Exacta Bioscience.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter