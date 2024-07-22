Advertisement

Agriculture

Syngenta and Ginkgo Bioworks partner for biologicals

by Matt Blois
July 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 22
Scientist examining a biological plate in a laboratory.
Credit: Businesswire
Syngenta and Ginkgo are collaborating in biologicals.

Syngenta Crop Protection is working with Ginkgo Bioworks to improve a microbial strain for a biological product in Syngenta’s pipeline. Syngenta has been expanding its biological business recently. Over the past few years, the firm has entered partnerships with Biotalys and Lavie Bio to search for new bioinsecticides, and became a distributor for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ microbial fertilizer. Ginkgo and Syngenta have already worked together to develop traits for seeds. Ginkgo has also worked to develop biologicals with other crop protection firms, including Bayer, OneOne Biosciences, and Exacta Bioscience.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

