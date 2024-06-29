Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Food Ingredients

Tate & Lyle to acquire food ingredients maker CP Kelco

by Michael McCoy
June 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 20
The British food ingredient maker Tate & Lyle has agreed to acquire CP Kelco, a producer of pectin, natural gums, and other food ingredients, in a transaction valued at about $1.8 billion. The seller is family-owned J.M. Huber, which acquired Kelco about 20 years ago. Huber will become a 16% shareholder in the enlarged Tate & Lyle. Kelco’s annual sales of about $770 million will boost Tate & Lyle’s revenues by almost 40%. Tate & Lyle says Kelco’s products, which enhance mouth feel, will complement the sugars and starches in its portfolio.

