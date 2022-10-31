Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Science

Researchers gauge whiskey readiness using gold nanoparticles

A quick and simple test could tell master blenders if a cask of whiskey in the warehouse is ready

by Payal Dhar, special to C&EN
October 31, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

A group of vials of whiskey with labels corresponding to their brand sit in a laboratory next to a bottle of Special Reserve whiskey.
Credit: William Peveler
Whiskey samples from around the world await testing using a simple addition of gold salts.

In whiskey, the fingerprint of various flavor compounds is key to ascertaining if the spirit is ready for blending or bottling. Researchers at the University of Glasgow have found that these compounds react with gold salts to form distinctively colored nanoparticles , which could be used to indicate the whiskey’s maturity (ACS Appl. Nano Mater., 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsanm.2c03406).

As they age in barrels, molecules in spirits react differently depending on factors like the wood they are stored in and the humidity and temperature of the warehouse, which means every barrel comes out slightly different. Currently, master blenders sample casks to gauge which are ready and which need to sit another few years.

The new test measures whiskey’s maturity by using the chemistry of the flavor compounds, says Jennifer Gracie, one of the authors of the study. When mixed with gold salts, molecules in the whiskey transfer electrons to the dissolved gold ions, which in turn begin to nucleate gold nanoparticles. The nanoparticles are invisible to the eye, but the color change they cause in the solution—to yellow or pinkish red—correlates with the spirit’s maturity.

Because the nanoparticles form within minutes, the researchers envision the technique as part of a quick and simple test to be used on the warehouse floor. They are also interested in linking the nanoparticles’ measurable properties, such as shape, size, and rate of formation, to the chemistry of the whiskey in a sort of fingerprinting tool based on the concentration of individual compounds in the sample. This, the researchers say, might give someone trying to blend a whiskey a clearer idea of which barrels are ready and which are not.

The nanoparticle test wouldn’t replace human master blenders, just make their work easier, says William Peveler, who also guided the research. “We can show how the wood and the spirit have interacted . . . but whether it tastes nice or not, that would be down to a person still.”

Update

This article was updated on Dec. 5, 2022, to clarify that the gold salts reacted with various molecules in the whiskey, not “whiskey molecules.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: How much do you know about the chemistry behind hydrangea colors?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quicker liquor and printed drinks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New analytical method has a taste for catching counterfeit whiskeys
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE