Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

Supersensitive crystal may help find dark matter

Ultracold ions overcome quantum limit to detect weak magnetic fields

by Neil Savage, special to C&EN
August 16, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An illustration of a self-assembled quantum crystal.
Credit: S. Burrows/JILA
A self-assembled quantum crystal made of beryllium ions (red) detects weak electric fields and could help in the search for dark matter.

A quantum crystal made of ultracold ions has pushed past a limit on detector sensitivity, making it a candidate for finding elusive evidence of dark matter (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abi5226).

Astronomers observing the motion of distant galaxies see effects of gravity that are greater than can be explained by the amount of matter they can find, suggesting there’s something else producing the extra gravitational pull. In fact, about 85% of the mass that would be needed to explain their observations is missing, leading to speculation about dark matter that barely interacts with the rest of the universe.

The new crystal can detect an electrical field with a strength as low as 240 nanovolts/m/s, less than a tenth the lower limit of previous sensors. If a certain type of dark matter exists, scientists believe it should generate a small electrical field when it interacts with normal matter. Scientists have been looking for evidence of such electrical fields for about a decade, using superconducting circuits that operate at a higher frequency than this new sensor, says John J. Bollinger, a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, who performed the research with Ana Maria Rey, Kevin A. Gilmore, and colleagues from NIST and the University of Colorado, Boulder. “This opens up a window for detecting these dark matter particles in a different frequency range,” he says.

To make the crystal, the researchers cooled a collection of about 150 beryllium ions to within a few millikelvins of absolute zero and collected them in a magnetic trap, where they naturally arranged themselves into a 2D triangular lattice. The magnetic field from the trap causes the lattice to oscillate up and down at a frequency of 1.6 MHz, like the head of a drum vibrating when it’s been struck. If another electrical field is present, that will increase the amplitude of the oscillation, so measuring the motion the system can detect that electrical field.

To detect the motion, the scientists turn to another quantum property, the spin of the ions, which can be thought of as a bar magnet with its north pole pointing up, down, or any direction in between. Shining a laser through the crystal causes it to fluoresce, and the direction of the spin makes the output brighter or dimmer. By tuning the system just right and subtracting the intrinsic motion of the crystal from the signal, the researchers end up with an electric field detector more sensitive than the Standard Quantum Limit, which is a cap on sensitivity imposed by the natural fluctuations of any quantum mechanical system. The researchers applied their own electric field as a test and were able to measure it below that limit.

The sensor has a strong “quantum advantage,” meaning it’s more sensitive than a classical sensor could possibly be, says Holger Müller, a professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved with the research. “This is an extremely important advance in the worldwide quest to use the non-classical properties of quantum systems for next-generation sensors,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing the proton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Lasers Make Buckyballs Look Like Superconductors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What Are Atomic Clocks And How Can They Measure Your Brain Waves?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE