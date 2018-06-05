Chemistry in Pictures: Lapus lattice

Rohit Bhargava and colleagues at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, used a three-dimensional printer to construct this rabbit from isomalt, a sugar alcohol often used to make edible cake decorations, mixed with rhodamine dye. As the team prints with the mixture, the isomalt hardens into place. The scientists would like to grow cells and tissues on the resulting lattices and then melt away the isomalt, leaving behind cylindrical tubes that mimic blood vessels. These structures could enable researchers to study tissues or tumors in the lab in a reproducible manner.
Credit: Troy Comi
Read the paper: Addit. Manuf. 2018, DOI: 10.1016/j.addma.2018.04.026
