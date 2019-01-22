Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal clear

by Alexandra Taylor
January 22, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo of large and small crystals taken through a microscrope.
Credit: Cesar Menor Salvan

The chemist who made these crystals thinks they could hold clues to how life evolved on Earth. Cesar Menor Salvan, a research scientist at the Center for Chemical Evolution at Georgia Institute of Technology, photographed the crystals through a microscope with a field of view of 1 cm. To make them, Menor Salvan formed synthetic struvite (magnesium ammonium phosphate) in a solution of urea and magnesium with the addition of a small amount of phosphoric acid. After the struvite crystallized, the pH of the solution dropped, allowing a second generation of small newberyite crystals to form. This process, Menor Salvan explains, could be relevant for understanding how the first nucleotides developed. Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA. For a long time, Menor Salvan says, chemists thought struvite only formed through biological processes. “We demonstrated that these magnesium phosphates could be formed abiotically and that these minerals could have been part of the inventory of prebiotic chemistry,” he says.

Submitted by Cesar Menor Salvan

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

How the first nucleotides might have formed on Earth

Achiral molecules spontaneously form chiral supramolecular structures

Cholesterol’s molecular fossil identifies Earth’s oldest large animals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Data jellyfish
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Flower gel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Watch them grow!

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE