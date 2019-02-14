Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal dahlia

This spiky cluster of SrCuSi4O10 crystals resembles a late-summer blossom or a close-up of a viral particle. To make the crystals, Darrah Johnson-McDaniel at the University of Georgia heated sources of copper and strontium with a silicate precursor in water. Eric Formo, laboratory manager at the Georgia Electron Microscopy facility, imaged the crystals. Formo says Johnson-McDaniel, could have made different structures by altering the temperature and pressure. Johnson-McDaniel’s group uses this hydrothermal method to tune the crystals’ size and shape to match them with applications such as fingerprint-dusting powders, bioceramics, and roofing materials.
Submitted by Eric Formo
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
CORRECTION: This story was updated on Feb. 15, 2019, to clarify that Darrah Johnson-McDaniel created the sample and Eric Formo imaged it.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter