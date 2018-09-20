Chemistry in Pictures: Crystalline dream

These polycrystalline aggregates of strontium carbonate formed when a basic solution of strontium and silicate ions reacted with carbon dioxide in the air. Pamela Knoll, a Ph.D. student at Florida State University took the image at 10× magnification using an inverted optical microscope. “These purely inorganic structures are referred to as biomorphs since their morphology resembles biological designs,” Knoll says. She is working to understand the growth mechanism of these crystalline microstructures. “By understanding how these structures form, we can control the final morphology and ultimately produce desired microparts quickly, cheaply, and efficiently,” she explains.
Submitted by Pamela Knoll
