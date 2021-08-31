Chemistry in Pictures: Endless night

This micrograph shows spherulites of organic cocrystals made up of C17H14N2O and C6F3I3. Yifu Chen, a PhD candidate in the National Engineering Research Center for Industrial Crystallization Technology at Tianjin University, crystallized these spherical samples on a glass slide from a drop of dichloromethane solution. Chen explains that organic spherulites typically form via melt crystallization, and that this experiment gives a rare glimpse of organic spherulites forming via bottom-up solution crystallization. For Chen, the black cross patterns on the spherulites bring to mind shiny stars in an endless night.
Submitted by Yifu Chen
