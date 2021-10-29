Chemistry in Pictures: Look, but don’t taste the rainbow

When illuminated with UV light, the compounds in these glass beads emit light at various wavelengths. The blue beads contain 1,3-diphenylisobenzofuran, the pink and green beads contain Eu(III) and Tb(III) complexes, respectively, and the green and red-orange beads hold fluorophores of a variety organic compound abbreviated as BODIPY. Shabnam Pordel, a PhD candidate in Eric Masson’s group at Ohio University, created most of these compounds as part of his work synthesizing luminescent, water-soluble lanthanide cages and BODIPY fluorophores. These kinds of lanthanide complexes could be used in TV screens, smartphones, and lasers. BODIPY fluorophores have applications in cell imaging and photodynamic therapy.
Submitted by Shabnam Pordel
