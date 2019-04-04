Advertisement

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Rainbow in the rock

by Manny Morone
April 4, 2019
A GIF of a synthetic opal with a light source rotating around it causing flecks of color to appear and disappear in the stone.
Credit: Tyler Thrasher
An opal that has been deposited onto the body of a cicada with wings outstretched.
Credit: Tyler Thrasher

A few months ago, artist Tyler Thrasher completed his years-long quest to make synthetic opal from solution. In this video, Thrasher rotates a flashlight around an opal he made and reveals the opal’s varied structural color. Opal is made of series of sheets of silica balls about 100–300 nm wide that pack together in a highly ordered way. Visible light’s wavelengths are on a similar length scale, which means that the spheres can interact with certain wavelengths of light and separate them, sending out specifically colored rays in certain directions. The viewer (or camera) sees different colors based on the angle of the flashlight and where they’re standing.

Thrasher perfected his synthetic opal partly so that he could deposit it onto objects like cicada skins (bottom) which he sells as artwork. The cicada opal shown took him six months of seeded silica growth in solution.

Submitted by Tyler Thrasher

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Meet Artist Tyler Thrasher, Who Makes Dead Things Sparkle

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal fan art

Artist conscripts chemical phenomenon to create a shimmering blue realm﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Chemistry in Pictures: Obey your noodly master

