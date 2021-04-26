Chemistry in Pictures: Spiraling out

This micrograph, taken under crossed polarizers at 20× magnification, shows an array of complex colloids, each containing helical structures known as cholesteric liquid crystals. Alberto Concellón, a postdoc in Tim Swager’s group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, captured the image as part of his research. Concellón explains that incorporating chirality into a liquid crystal causes it to twist into a helix. Here, each liquid crystal’s radial helical structure originates from the center of the droplet, giving rise to concentric shells. These emulsions can be used as photonic materials, for example in chiral mirrors, biosensors, and some kinds of tunable lasers. The Swager lab is focusing on the emulsions’ biosensing abilities to detect foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella or Listeria.
Submitted by Alberto Concellón
