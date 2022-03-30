Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot

Spherical gold nanoparticles can be functionalized with polystyrene-based ligands so that they self-assemble into well-ordered superstructures. These superstructures, also called plasmonic supercrystals, interact strongly with light in ways that could be used for applications in sensing and nonlinear optics. This scanning electron microscope image shows an area where the supercrystal was broken, exposing different perspectives of the crystal lattice. The supercrystals have defined layers that can be directly counted in the tilted fragments, and their geometries dictate how they interact with light. Synthesizing and characterizing supercrystals such as this one allows researchers to experimentally demonstrate so-called deep strong coupling between light and matter at room temperature.
Submitted by Florian Schulz
Read the papers: Nature, 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2508-1 and 10.1038/s41467-020-17632-4.
