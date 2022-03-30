Advertisement

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot

by Florian Schulz, special to C&EN
March 30, 2022
A micrograph of a plasmonic supercrystal, part of which is broken and turned at an angle.
Credit: Florian Schulz

Spherical gold nanoparticles can be functionalized with polystyrene-based ligands so that they self-assemble into well-ordered superstructures. These superstructures, also called plasmonic supercrystals, interact strongly with light in ways that could be used for applications in sensing and nonlinear optics. This scanning electron microscope image shows an area where the supercrystal was broken, exposing different perspectives of the crystal lattice. The supercrystals have defined layers that can be directly counted in the tilted fragments, and their geometries dictate how they interact with light. Synthesizing and characterizing supercrystals such as this one allows researchers to experimentally demonstrate so-called deep strong coupling between light and matter at room temperature.

Submitted by Florian Schulz

Read the papers: Nature, 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2508-1 and 10.1038/s41467-020-17632-4.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

