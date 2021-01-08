Chemistry in Pictures: Temping tulips

This polysulfone film containing a europium complex, shown here under 254 nm light, changes colors at various temperatures. Claudia C. L. Pereira, a researcher at Nova School of Science and Technology, prepared the film, which could find use in a noncontact thermometer. Pereira mixed a polysulfone solution with the Eu(III) complex and allowed the solution to slowly evaporate, leaving behind the thin film. Higher temperatures quench the Eu(III) complex’s emission, decreasing its intensity. Pereira is currently developing noncontact thermometers based on lanthanide complexes embedded in various polymer matrices.
Submitted by Claudia C. L. Pereira
