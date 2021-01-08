Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Temping tulips

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 8, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo showing a thin film in the shape of a tulip in different colors at 25, 70, and 150 °C.
Credit: Claudia C. L. Pereira

This polysulfone film containing a europium complex, shown here under 254 nm light, changes colors at various temperatures. Claudia C. L. Pereira, a researcher at Nova School of Science and Technology, prepared the film, which could find use in a noncontact thermometer. Pereira mixed a polysulfone solution with the Eu(III) complex and allowed the solution to slowly evaporate, leaving behind the thin film. Higher temperatures quench the Eu(III) complex’s emission, decreasing its intensity. Pereira is currently developing noncontact thermometers based on lanthanide complexes embedded in various polymer matrices.

Submitted by Claudia C. L. Pereira

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Let there be light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rose in a flask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Glowing galaxy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE