Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: The impervious inchworm

by Manny Morone
May 17, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A video of a small soft robot crawling on a mesh strip with a candle burning underneath and through the mesh.
Credit: Po-Yen Chen and Haitao Yang

A team at National University of Singapore is making soft robots like this one that have no onboard electronics, which can fail in wet or fiery conditions like those found in disaster zones. The robot crawls around thanks to its shell, which is folded up using origami patterns so that it can scrunch and expand again when air is pumped into it. To make the robot, the team first folds the origami shape into paper, soaks the paper in a graphene oxide solution, and then soaks all of that in an aluminum ion solution so that the ions slip inside the graphene layer. After intense heating, the aluminum ions form nanocrystals of a stiff, nonflammable metal oxide in the shape of the origami pattern. The researchers finally coat it with a stretchy elastomer to produce a sturdy but movable body for the robot.

Credit: Po-Yen Chen and Haitao Yang. Read the paper here: ACS Nano 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.9b00144

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Fortifying Combustion-Powered Soft Robots With 3-D Printing

Octopus look-alike is first robot that’s self-powered, untethered, and entirely soft

Harnessing the power of shape-shifting polymers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trypophilia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Imitation spider silk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: The swimmers who do SERS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE