The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Quiz: The science of space elevators

Space elevators have often starred in science fiction. Test your knowledge of the materials that could be used in their construction (if they were ever to become a reality).

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
July 8, 2024
Before you take our quiz on space elevators, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

What competing forces hold the cable upright under tension?
Approximately how wide would a space elevator tether cable need to be?
Approximately how long would a space elevator tether cable need to be?
Approximately how long would it take to manufacture a 100,000 km tether cable at a manufacturing speed of 1 m/s per second?
Approximately what tensile strength would a space elevator cable need to have?
Which of the following materials has the highest known tensile strength? (Pictured clockwise from top left)
Which of the following materials has the longest manufactured length to date? (Pictured clockwise from top left)

You Scored xxxpercentxxx% - xxxnumberxxx out of xxxnumberxxx

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

