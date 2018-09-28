Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Solvent evaporation controls shape of complex droplets

New way to manipulate double emulsions could influence tunable optics or drug delivery

by Kerri Jansen
September 28, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
Double-emulsion droplets undergo shape changes as the solvent in their polymer shells diffuses into the surrounding aqueous solution and evaporates. The solvent evaporates faster on the right side of the droplets due to a solvent gradient in the solution in which the solvent is at a lower concentration on the right.

Complex emulsions are attractive for applications like cosmetics, drug delivery, and sensing. Now, David A. Weitz and colleagues at Harvard University have a new way to manipulate these systems: They tuned the structure of double emulsion droplets—droplets inside droplets—through solvent evaporation (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.8b13216).

Weitz’s team encased drops of a polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) aqueous solution in a mixture of two polymers dissolved in dichloromethane solvent, then bathed the double-layer droplets in PVA solution identical to their inner fluid. Gradually, solvent in the polymer layer diffuses into the bath and evaporates, and the polymer duo thins and solidifies into a tough shell. If a concentration gradient of solvent exists in the bath, this behavior happens asymmetrically. That causes the inner fluid to flow within the polymer shell, deforming the droplet.

By tailoring both the osmotic pressure and solvent concentration gradient in the bath, researchers can control the shape changes of the complex droplets, which did not rupture in any of the reported experiments. And the method would enable researchers to create a robust shell from the more diluted, low-viscosity fluids typically used to make such emulsions, Weitz says.

Understanding how researchers can make systems that reshape themselves in response to chemical gradients is important to the development of future active and adaptive materials, says Lauren D. Zarzar of The Pennsylvania State University, who studies reconfigurable emulsions and was not involved with the research.

“The ability to dynamically alter the shape of droplets could be useful for applications such as tunable optics, where the curvature of a droplet influences its lens characteristics, or for sensing, where droplet shape could be a reporter of analyte gradients in solution,” she says.

Weitz says his team is working to find more ways to apply the group’s technology to drug delivery, among other applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reconfigurable Emulsions Might Find Use As Chemical Sensors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Polymer Nanocapsules Come With Built-In Channels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trapping Droplets In Unusual Shapes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE