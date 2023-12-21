Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Staying warm, polar bear style

Sweater fashioned from polymer-coated aerogel fibers retains heat

by Bethany Halford
December 21, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The image on top shows the core-shell structure of a polar bear hair; the image in the center shows the core-shell structure of the polymer-coated aerogel fibers; the image on the bottom shows a white sweater knitted from the polymer-coated aerogel fibers.
Credit: Science
Scanning electron micrographs of a polar bear hair (top) and a polymer-coated aerogel fiber (center), which was knitted into a sweater (bottom).

Polar bears stay warm in the chilly Arctic, thanks in part to the specialized hairs in their fur. These hairs feature a highly-porous core surrounded by a thick shell—a structure that helps the polar bears retain heat by trapping air and insulating the creatures from the cold. Researchers have now developed a fiber that mimics this structure, using an aerogel core and a stretchable polymer coating. The resulting fibers were knitted into a sweater that keeps its wearer as warm as if they were sporting a down jacket that’s five times thicker.

A team at Zhejiang University led by Hao Bai and Weiwei Gao developed the fibers, but this isn’t the first time this group has found inspiration in polar bear hair. They previously used this strategy to make stealth fabric that traps heat, hiding its wearer from thermal vision cameras. This time, the scientists encapsulated their chitosan aerogel fibers in a layer of elastic thermoplastic polyurethane (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adj8013).

“Although the procedure is quite simple, this encapsulating strategy has significantly improved the fiber performance,” Bai says in an email. While typical aerogel fibers are fragile and can only tolerate about 2% strain, the polymer-coated fibers become stretchable up to 1000% strain. The fibers are also washable, dyeable, and maintain their thermal insulation after repeated stretching.

Bai says that figuring out how to coat the fibers, which are fragile, was the most challenging part of the project. The researchers achieved this by freeze-spinning the chitosan aerogel followed by a coating-drying process with thermoplastic polyurethane.

Challenges remain for mass producing such fibers, say Zhizhi Sheng and Xuetong Zhang, who are aerogel fiber experts at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in a perspective that accompanies the paper (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adm8388). The current work uses continuous spinning to create the fibers but relies on batch drying. “A fully continuous process remains elusive,” they say.

Bai agrees that the process isn’t yet scalable. “The raw materials for making our fiber are inexpensive. The main issue now is how to realize mass production to further reduce the cost,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could polyethylene be the sustainable fabric of the future?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Flexible ceramic aerogel withstands extreme heat and cold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polar bears inspire strong, elastic, heat-insulating aerogel
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE