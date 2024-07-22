Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Newscripts

The art and science of making and breaking glass

by Sara Cottle
July 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Art meets science in Blown Away

A woman holds a metal rod with hot blown glass on the end, shaping it by holding pliers in her opposite hand.
Credit: Sara Cottle/C&EN
It's a small (glass) world: Adeye Jean-Baptiste, a visiting artist at Dakota Glass Works in Wardensville, West Virginia, and acquaintance of Blown Away winner Morgan Peterson, shapes a glass vessel in the hotshop.

Fans of the Netflix reality TV show Blown Away probably know more than the average person about transforming glass into all manner of creations. Four seasons in and the show has increasingly cut together footage with more technical details about the art and the science of glassblowing.

For Blown Away’s host Katherine Gray, it’s mostly about being attuned to the materials. “How you manipulate the material is a lot of science, but then what you are aiming to do with it is definitely more art,” she tells Newscripts.

The formulation of glass is a science. Today, Gray says that, at least in the US, only a few companies manufacture glass. For centuries, glassmaking was a tightly held secret. The formulation of certain colors was kept in even stricter confidence. For example, European cobalt blue shades likely resulted from a chemical composition different than that of the same shade in the US.

In Season 4 of Blown Away, contestants explain that using different colored glass affects their judgment of how the glass will react. For glassblowers familiar with one brand of glass and who work in one style or technique, changing to meet the challenge criteria on the show can test their skills.

Because the coefficient of expansion differs depending on the type of glass used, the expansion and contraction of the glass vary widely. Some colors are softer while others are stiffer, says Morgan Peterson, winner of Season 4 of Blown Away. “Depending if they’re transparent, opaque, white, or black, they all react differently to one another,” she says.

Peterson has dyslexia and wasn’t a big fan of geometry or math classes growing up, but she now uses those mathematic principles every day at work. “It’s much more creative for me,” Peterson says. “The way my brain works, I’m able to see it visually as opposed to writing out a problem.” She hopes to work with some wild materials in her future work—maybe something with ultraviolet glass or even uranium.

The quirkiest thing about glass as a material, Gray says, is “the way it breaks.” Sometimes glass breaks in the hotshop while being shaped, after going into the annealing oven, or during finishing processes; sometimes it cracks in an unusual place, and everyone is left wondering why. Sounds like lab work.

 

An up-close illustation of a crack in glass.
Credit: Shutterstock
Accidents will happen: When working with glass, breaks are bound to materialize.

A lesson in shattered glass

Many university science departments employ glassblowers; for some, it’s a centuries-old tradition. Robert Stairs, a retired professor of chemistry at Trent University, learned to blow glass at Cornell University in the 1950s after an incident left him unable to face the school’s glassblower a second time.

“I took a drawing of a complicated apparatus . . . designed to measure surface tension of air-sensitive liquids, to the glassblower,” Stairs writes in an email to Newscripts. “A couple of days later, I collected it . . . and set about cleaning it. Before I put it in the drying oven, I noticed a little water inside of it, so I gave it a shake—and threw it onto the floor!” Determined to get his research done without a second visit to the glassblower, Stairs taught himself glassblowing and had replaced the apparatus within a matter of weeks.

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Lab in a box
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3M takes a wrap on innovative thinking
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Footwear feats

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE