Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Barnacle-inspired surgical glue seals bloody wounds in seconds

The bioinspired design incorporates adhesive proteins embedded in a hydrophobic matrix to form a hemostatic paste that could be ‘game changing’ for treating traumatic injuries

by Emily Harwitz
August 13, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Chemical structures of key molecules that provide adhesion in the barnacle glue-inspired paste.
Carboxylic acid groups on barnacle-inspired microparticles suspended in a silicon oil paste immediately form hydrogen bonds with the surface of tissue in a bleeding wound. N-hydroxysuccinimide ester groups then form covalent crosslinks with the amine groups present on tissues and with the chitosan present in the particles, forming a strong seal and stopping bleeding.

Barnacles’ ability to cling to wet, slimy surfaces causes headaches for the maritime industry, but it could be a boon to medicine. Inspired by barnacle glue, a team of researchers from MIT and clinicians from Mayo Clinic have developed a medical paste made of adhesive proteins embedded in a hydrophobic matrix that can seal bleeding, injured tissue in seconds (Nat. Biomed. Eng. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41551-021-00769-y).

In traumatic injury cases, blood loss is the leading cause of death among the military and second among civilians. Stitching up a gushing wound takes time that emergency situations often don’t have. While topical hemorrhage treatments are available, they work by accelerating natural blood clotting, which can take several minutes and doesn’t always work on heavily bleeding wounds or for patients whose blood can’t clot.

In 2019, Hyunwoo Yuk and colleagues of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an adhesive capable of adhering to wet tissue. Made of the biopolymer chitosan, poly(acrylic acid), and N-hydroxysuccinimide ester, the tape sticks by covalently cross-linking with amine groups on the tissue’s surface.

The team showed that the tape could close surgical incisions on wet tissue. But in profusely bleeding wounds, the steady flow of liquid makes it challenging for an adhesive to reach the surface and seal the opening. Yuk looked to barnacles, which have evolved to thrive in a similarly wet and turbulent environment. When a barnacle attaches to a surface, it secretes an oily glue that repels water and contaminants, while adhesive proteins suspended in the lipids cross-link and form strong adhesion to the substrate.

The researchers mimicked this approach by using silicone oil in lieu of the barnacle glue’s lipid-rich matrix. They froze the tape, ground it into powder, and suspended the resulting adhesive microparticles in the oil.

By balancing the hydrophobic and hydrophilic components of the suspension, the resulting paste could function even when flooded with fluid, Yuk says.

The team tested the resulting paste on bloody tissue including pig hearts and rat livers. After applying the paste with light pressure, they found that the oil repels surface fluids and forms a tight seal around the wound within 15 to 30 seconds as the carboxylic acids in the microparticles form immediate hydrogen bonds with tissue. Then, over the next minutes, the adhesive proteins cross-link with one another and the tissue’s surface, strengthening the seal. The approach has no need for UV light, blood coagulation, or extended application of pressure like other existing treatments require.

“There have been many adhesives reported over the years, including some of our own,” says Yu Shrike Zhang, a biomedical engineer at Harvard University who was not involved with the study, “but I don’t remember seeing anything conceptually similar to this.”

“I deal with bleeding patients all the time,” says Rahmi Oklu, an interventional radiologist at Mayo Clinic who was not involved with this study. That the team “tested the material in clinically relevant scenarios suggests that this is more likely to be truly game changing, rather than just thought provoking,” Oklu says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tough adhesive could aid in neurosurgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong hydrogel adhesive comes painlessly off sensitive skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patch delivers drugs to eye

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE