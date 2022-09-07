Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Spider silk proteins form hydrogels at body temperature

The previously unobserved phenomenon could lead to tissue engineering and drug delivery applications

by Payal Dhar, special to C&EN
September 7, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The hydrogels stained with a fluorescent dye that binds to amyloid structures.
Credit: Tina Arndt 
Hydrogels made from spider silk proteins are stained with a green fluorescent dye that binds to amyloid structures. 

Spider silk proteins known as spidroins can form hydrogels at body temperature, according to a new study. The study’s authors think that the gels could be tailored for a variety of biomedical applications, such as tissue engineering and drug delivery (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32093-7).

Hydrogels are 3D polymer networks that can hold large amounts of water. Spider silk is biocompatible and doesn’t tend to trigger immune reactions in people, making the materials safe for biomedical purposes, says study first author Tina Arndt, a researcher at Karolinska Institute.

Arndt and her colleagues discovered that spidroins could form hydrogels by chance. The scientists had sent a sample of spidroins made by bacteria to collaborators, but the package was delayed in transit. When it finally arrived, the protein sample had gelled unexpectedly. On analyzing the different parts of the protein, they found that its gel-forming ability was due to the spidroin’s N-terminal (NT) domain, the amino acids at the start of the protein chain.

Spidroins are normally stored as a soluble liquid in the spider’s silk gland. When the spider starts to spin its web, the proteins undergo structural changes that cause them to solidify. Specifically, the proteins’ C-terminal (CT) domain, which is at the other end of the protein chain from the NT, unfolds, converting from a helical form to an amyloid-like one.

Researchers had previously assumed the NT domain always remained stable and soluble. Arndt and colleagues, however, found that at high enough concentrations and at normal body temperature, the NT does undergo structural changes while forming a hydrogel.

In lab experiments, the researchers created fusion proteins by combining the NT domains with other proteins, including an enzyme. They found the fusion proteins retained their biological functions.

R. Helen Zha, who studies bioinspired and biomimetic materials at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, calls the discovery of this new spider silk ability fascinating. The hydrogels reported in this study are incredibly versatile in that they can easily incorporate a variety of bioactive proteins, she says.

Arndt and colleagues are working to develop an injectable protein solution that turns into a hydrogel inside the body for drug delivery and tissue regeneration applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A gel for storing protein therapeutics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supramolecular polymers treat spinal cord injury in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soft materials form surprising superstructures
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE