Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Coatings

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Dancing droplets﻿

by Manny Morone
March 12, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A droplet spins as it bounces off a surface.

When this water droplet falls and smacks the surface below, it doesn’t just bounce back up. It pirouettes in the air. The droplet gyrates likes this because of the four slits on the surface. Aided by surface tension, these slits guide the droplet to expand into four directions upon impact instead of expanding into all directions evenly. When the droplet contracts as it bounces back up, it follows the curves of the slits, producing the spinning motion. The labs of Xi-Qiao Feng at Tsinghua University and Yanlin Song at the Chinese Academy of Sciences collaborated to research this type of patterned surface, which they made by coating a plate with a super water-repellent polymer 1H, 1H, 2H, 2H-perfluorodecyltrimethoxysilane and then etching in the four slits with ultraviolet light. The researchers hope this surface’s ability to convert translational motion to rotational motion could be used in inkjet printing or potentially to harvest energy from falling raindrops.

Credit: Nat. Commun. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08919-2

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Wind And Rain Power Smart Windows

Superrepellent surface rejects even the ‘stickiest’ of fluorinated solvents

Wrinkling Teflon creates a superhydrophobic surface

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Electronic pigment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: The swimmers who do SERS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE