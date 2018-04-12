Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Nice threads

by Manny Morone
April 12, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A small woven piece of brown fabric is scretched between two electrodes which complete a circuit and light an LED on one side of the fabric; also, nearly spherical droplets of water, coffee, milk and, oleic acid sit on top of the fabric.
Credit: Xiang Li

A slew of different liquids bead up on this strip of cotton fabric because of a coating that researchers applied to it (droplets from left, water containing a blue dye; oleic acid, which is the main component in olive oil; milk; and coffee). Also, with the coating, the fabric can conduct electricity, allowing the researchers to incorporate it into an electrical circuit that turns on a light-emitting diode (top right). Junqi Sun’s team at State Key Laboratory of Supramolecular Structure & Materials made this multitasking coating by first applying a layer of copper that’s about 10 µm thick. This layer gives the threads their conductivity. Then the researchers dip the copper-coated cotton in an ethanol bath that contains two chemicals with fluorinated side chains. The chemicals bind to the copper surface, and because of the molecules’ highly water- and oil-repellent side chains and the copper’s rough surface texture, the fabric staves off a wide variety of liquids. Fabrics with coatings like these could one day be used with wearable electronics and sensors.

Credit: Xiang Li.

Read the paper: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.8b01279

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN content:

U.S. textile makers look for a revival

Spinning yarn for a wash-and-wear energy harvester

Polar bear hair inspires stealth fabric.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weird magnetic behavior could improve computer memory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tough Textile Batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rocking Out With Carbon Nanotubes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE