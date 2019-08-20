Chemistry in Pictures: Organic kryptonite

Crystals of this thiophene-based derivative, shown in an upside-down vial, glow when illuminated with ultraviolet light thanks to a phenomenon called aggregation-induced emission (AIE). Photoluminescent compounds display AIE if they emit light weakly in a solution but strongly in the solid state. Jayden Price, a PhD candidate at the University of New Brunswick, synthesized this derivative via a Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. “When going from solution to solid state, organic emitters often suffer from a complete or partial loss of their emission properties— rendering AIE a highly desirable property when designing small molecule building blocks with optoelectronic applications,” Price explains. He designs and synthesizes small, highly emissive building blocks for use in organic electronics.
Submitted by Jayden Price
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter