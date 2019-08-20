Advertisement

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Organic kryptonite

by Alexandra Taylor
August 20, 2019
A photo of crystals of a thiophene-based derivative luminescing under UV light.
Credit: Jayden Price

Crystals of this thiophene-based derivative, shown in an upside-down vial, glow when illuminated with ultraviolet light thanks to a phenomenon called aggregation-induced emission (AIE). Photoluminescent compounds display AIE if they emit light weakly in a solution but strongly in the solid state. Jayden Price, a PhD candidate at the University of New Brunswick, synthesized this derivative via a Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. “When going from solution to solid state, organic emitters often suffer from a complete or partial loss of their emission properties— rendering AIE a highly desirable property when designing small molecule building blocks with optoelectronic applications,” Price explains. He designs and synthesizes small, highly emissive building blocks for use in organic electronics.

Submitted by Jayden Price

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Shining better together

Decked-out thiophene adds versatility to semiconducting polymers

Chemists build a zoo of new polymer building blocks

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

