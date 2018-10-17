Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry in Pictures: To tat a butterfly

by Manny Morone
October 17, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

dav
Credit: Yan-Cong Qiao

To demonstrate the flexibility of their new graphene tattoos, researchers at Tsinghua University placed this hash design on one of the most delicate surfaces they could think of: the wing of a butterfly. The team uses a laser to cut the tattoos out of sheets of graphene oxide, allowing them to create a range of shapes (bottom photos). The laser’s heat produces graphene from the oxide through a thermal reduction reaction. The researchers lift the designs off of the rest of the oxide sheet and then stuck them to skin just like a temporary tattoo. On top of their aesthetics, these tattoos can be used as tiny motion sensors: As skin stretches, the graphene designs stretch along with it, which changes the electrical resistance of the material and gives researchers a way to track motion electronically.

dig
Credit: Yan-Cong Qiao

Credit: Yan-Cong Qiao. Read the paper: ACS Nano 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b02162

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Stretchy graphene sensor feels the strain

Graphene patch could help patients manage diabetes

The Little Black Graphene Dress.

A peice of fruit with a graphene tattoo stuck to it in the shape of a koi fish.
Credit: Yan-Cong Qiao
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Electronic pigment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A transparent, breathable mask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold coating helps illuminate hosiery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE