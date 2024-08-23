Soulbrain plans electronic chemical plant in the US

The South Korean electronic chemical maker Soulbrain plans to build a facility in Taylor, Texas, where it will produce high-purity phosphoric acid and other chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing. Soulbrain says an initial phase of the project will cost $175 million and should be completed in 2029. The company supplies materials to Samsung Electronics in South Korea and seeks to establish a similar arrangement with Samsung’s planned semiconductor plant in Taylor.
