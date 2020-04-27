Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

A new electricity-boosting effect seen in perovskites

This photoflexoelectric effect could lead to devices that harvest energy from both light and motion

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photograph showing the experimental researchers used to test the photoflexoelectric effect in perovskites.
Credit: Longlong Shu
Shining light (top) on a halide perovskite crystal enhances the amount of electricity generated when researchers vibrate the material from below with an actuator.

Perovskites, the star photovoltaic materials that efficiently convert light to electricity, have another impressive energy-producing capability. Scientists have discovered that light also boosts the material’s ability to convert vibrations into electric currents, an effect called photoflexoelectricity, by more than 10,000% (Nat. Mater. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41563-020-0659-y).

“This is the first time that the photoflexoelectric effect has been measured in any semiconductor,” says Gustau Catalán, a physicist at the Catalán Institution for Research and Advanced Studies. The property might not be exclusive to perovskites, he says, and might be found in other photovoltaic materials. This capability could someday yield new types of energy-harvesting devices that produce electricity from light and motion, such as body movements or the wasted mechanical vibrations of a motor.

Flexoelectricity, the property by which materials produce electricity when bent, is typically seen in materials called dielectrics, and the amount of electricity generated is tiny. Researchers have observed light enhancing this property in lipid membranes and liquid crystals, Catalán says, but the enhancement is small, less than 10%.

Catalán, Longlong Shu, a materials scientist at Nanchang University, and their colleagues wanted to look for flexoelectricity in perovskites. They tested two halide perovskites commonly used in solar cells: methylammonium lead bromide and methylammonium lead chloride. The researchers sandwiched the perovskite crystals between two electrodes—the top electrode was transparent—on one end so that they formed a cantilever. The team could vibrate the free end with an actuator and then measure the electric current generated. When they hit the sample with light, the electric current produced jumped by 10,000%.

The current is still small, tens of nanoamperes, but even that is a million times more than the flexoelectric current found in conventional dielectrics. Catalán also points out that the current depends on the frequency of oscillation, which was slow in this experiment, about 10 Hz. But the current should go up with higher frequency oscillations and by increasing the area of the device.

Pradeep Sharma, a mechanical engineer at the University of Houston, says that this advance “is likely to initiate a new field of research.” But several materials-engineering advances are needed to make the technology practical. For starters, it would be important to know how light and mechanical fatigue from the vibrations can degrade perovskites.

Catalán also emphasizes that this is a first-of-its-kind exploration of a physics phenomenon. Translating the findings into useful technology is still a long way off. He and his colleagues are now trying to determine whether other materials might be better photoflexoelectrics. “We hope engineers will take a shot at making actual devices out of this,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superb semiconductor keeps its cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene-based device enables active thermal camouflage﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-D materials make photodetectors ultra-efficient
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE