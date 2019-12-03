Chemistry in Pictures: Mixing mix-up

The beauty of science is often revealed by accident. Take this beaker, for example. Lina-Marie Baum and her lab partner Silke Müsse are both third-year chemistry students at the University of Giessen. An inorganic lab procedure directed them to make copper(II) hydroxide by mixing sodium hydroxide with copper(II) nitrate, but the partners forgot to include the magnetic stir bar. The result, shown here, was a teal liquid that covered a fluffy, light blue layer sitting atop a dark suspension. When they realized what had gone wrong, the students snapped a photo, popped in the stir bar, and watched the solution turn to a homogenous, bright blue.
Submitted by Lina-Marie Baum and Silke Müsse
