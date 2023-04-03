Chemistry in Pictures: Ocean in a beaker

A chemistry hobbyist, Piscataway High School senior Arya Patel often performs experiments for fun—like this colorful one. Arya crafted a “majestic sea of copper” by carefully adding ammonia solution to copper(II) sulphate solution. As this sea swirled, the complex ions made waves. Against the deep, stormy blue copper(II)-ammonia complex, “beautiful turquoise clouds” of copper(II) hydroxide precipitate emerged.
Fascinated by transition metal chemistry, and all sciences, Arya plans to study medicine in the future. He would like to thank his friend Isis Ramirez, who helped him photograph the experiment.
Submitted by Arya Patel
