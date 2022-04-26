Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Structure of Pepto-Bismol active ingredient solved

Bismuth subsalicylate has layered structure

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 26, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Ball and stick structure of bismuth subsalicylate. Bi=fuschia; O=red; C=gray.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Bismuth subsalicylate has a layered structure in which oxygen anions bridge three or four bismuth cations. Bi=fuschia; O=red; C=gray.

People have taken bismuth subsalicylate to treat upset stomachs and nausea for more than a century. The compound is the active ingredient in the bright pink concoction sold as Pepto-Bismol. Despite that long history of use, bismuth subsalicylate’s structure has remained a mystery—one that researchers have now solved.

A. Ken Inge, Tom Willhammar, and coworkers at Stockholm University used a combination of electron diffraction and electron microscopy to solve the structure (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29566-0). They found that the compound has a layered structure with variations in the stacking. The heterogeneity caused by the variations helps explain why the structure has been so hard to pin down.

The degree of disorder in the structures differed depending on the source of the bismuth subsalicylate. Compounds filtered out of Pepto-Bismol were too disordered to get a clear structure. But the researchers could obtain a structure by electron diffraction using material purchased from Sigma-Aldrich.

When the chemists analyzed the material with scanning transmission electron microscopy, they could finally see the packing of the subunits in the layers. “Although we found pretty large ordered domains, we also saw domains of the crystal where we had imperfections in the ordering,” Willhammar says. “We could see that this was the source of why it was so challenging to determine the structure originally.”

The new structure shows that O2− anions bridge Bi3+ cations in a rodlike structure. Along the structure, the O2− anions alternatingly connect three and four Bi3+ cations. Some of the salicylate anions coordinate to Bi3+ through only their carboxylate group; others coordinate to Bi3+ through both the carboxylate and phenolic groups.

“The results can potentially shed some new light on the mechanism of action of [bismuth subsalicylate],” says Andrea M. Goforth, who studies bismuth nanoparticles at Portland State University. “Since the structure is now known, we can see how the hydrophilic and hydrophobic parts spatially distribute and have a better picture of the intermolecular forces and structural disorder.” The intermolecular forces can affect properties such as solubility and bioavailability, she says.

The Stockholm team plans to dig deeper into the structure of bismuth subsalicylate. “I’m curious, if you have more disorder, how that affects the physical properties of the material,” Inge says. In addition, the researchers plan to use their methods to determine the structures of other bismuth-based drugs whose structures aren’t yet known.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crystal structure shows LSD bound to its receptor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bone nanostructure revealed by electron microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unique Multicenter Bond Confirmed
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE