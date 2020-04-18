i2O launches for ionic liquid–based drug delivery

i2O Therapeutics has launched with $4 million in seed funding from Sanofi Ventures and the JDRF T1D Fund to develop ionic liquid–based drug delivery technology. Using ionic liquid technology from the lab of Harvard University bioengineer Samir Mitragotri, i2O hopes to create oral forms of drugs that now must be delivered via needle. Its first target is GLP-1analogs, which help balance glucose levels to treat diabetes.
