Chemistry in Pictures: Amorphous anomaly

Sanjaya Viraj Bandara of the University of Peradeniya captured this image at 300x magnification while attempting to synthesize a porous, crystalline material known as Zn-MOF-74. Bandara says that although he followed the same procedure every time, he was unable to make the material crystallize and instead ended up with an amorphous material like the one shown here. Bandara works at the university as a chemistry demonstrator; he had been pursuing a master’s degree, but his funding ran out as a result of the pandemic. His group, which focuses on using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as dye-sensitized solar cell materials, was attempting to use electron-rich compounds such as aniline to dope various metal-organic frameworks and fine-tune their electrical properties.
Submitted by Sanjaya Viraj Bandara. Follow Sanjaya on Instagram at @hnustudio.
