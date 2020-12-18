Chemistry in Pictures: Like a green glow from a distant planet

This picture demonstrates green-glow fluorescence, which arises from a pyrrole-based chromophore and resembles a wildfire on an exoplanet. Daniel Matuszczyk, a graduate student in the Stępień research group at the University of Wroclaw, is working on the various π-extended chromophores of the azacoronene family, an emerging class of nanographene analogs. While purifying one of his precursors with column chromatography, he obtained a fraction that shows a beautiful emission, even in the solid state, under UV light. Such pretty, fluorescent colors are seen in the Stępień Lab in #everydayfluorescence photos from daily synthesis reactions.
Submitted by Yogesh Kumar Maurya
