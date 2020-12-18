Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Like a green glow from a distant planet

by Yogesh Kumar Maurya
December 18, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of a chromatography fraction that glows an eerie green under UV light.
Credit: Daniel Matuszczyk

This picture demonstrates green-glow fluorescence, which arises from a pyrrole-based chromophore and resembles a wildfire on an exoplanet. Daniel Matuszczyk, a graduate student in the Stępień research group at the University of Wroclaw, is working on the various π-extended chromophores of the azacoronene family, an emerging class of nanographene analogs. While purifying one of his precursors with column chromatography, he obtained a fraction that shows a beautiful emission, even in the solid state, under UV light. Such pretty, fluorescent colors are seen in the Stępień Lab in #everydayfluorescence photos from daily synthesis reactions.

Submitted by Yogesh Kumar Maurya

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Secret message
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Technicolor dream column
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rose in a flask

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE