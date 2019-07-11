Chemistry in Pictures: Nano succulent

Qi Zeng, an assistant research fellow at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, and coworkers used electrochemistry to control the shapes and sizes of crystals to create this nanocluster, which Qi says resembles a succulent plant known as jin huang xing. Crystals like these could be used in artificial retinas, cochlear implants, and other wearable and implantable devices. To make the nanocluster, the researchers added platinum salt to a phosphate buffer and electrodeposited it under extreme conditions. Qi says the group’s method can increase the effective surface area of an electrode, reducing a device’s energy consumption and improving its resolution.
Submitted by Qi Zeng
