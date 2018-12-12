Advertisement

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Nanoflowers in bloom

by Alexandra Taylor
December 12, 2018
Original (left) and colorized (right) versions of a micrograph showing a roselike nanostructure.
Credit: Roshini Ramachandran and Dahee Jung

Roshini Ramachandran, an adjunct assistant professor and postdoc in Alex Spokoyny’s lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, directed nanosheets of boron oxide to form these nanoroses. To make the nanostructures, she performed a solvothermal reaction at 300 °C with borax as her starting material and then manipulated the concentration of oleic acid—what’s known as a capping agent—and the temperature of the reaction. Different reaction conditions yield different structures, Ramachandran explains. Ramachandran and Dahee Jung, a graduate student in Spokoyny’s lab, examined these roses under a scanning electron microscope. “Such images remind us that science is a great architect, and the nanoworld can be controlled to resemble the natural world!” Ramachandran says.

Submitted by Roshini Ramachandran and Dahee Jung

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2016: Alex Spokoyny

Stereo Chemistry discusses ChemRxiv

Enchanted rose

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

