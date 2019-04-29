Advertisement

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: No strings attached

by Manny Morone
April 29, 2019
A video of a droplet floating in midair in an acoustic levitator while a gloved hand reaches over with a pipette to add a smaller drop of red solution to the floating drop, which quivers when it is touched.
Credit: Qianqian Shi
A micrograph of a bilayer of gold nanoparticles.
Credit: Qianqian Shi

Although many lab-scale experiments happen inside a flask, glassware can interfere with some reactions going on inside them. That’s why Qianqian Shi, a research fellow at Monash University working with Monash professor Wenlong Cheng and Duyang Zang of Northwestern Polytechnical University, performed this self-assembly reaction in midair. First, Shi levitates a drop of water using ultrasound waves coming out of the emitter above the drop. Then she adds a suspension containing gold nanocubes on the surface of the water droplet. Because there’s no glassware holding the droplet, the nanocubes quickly spread across its entire outer surface, creating a skin. After about 30–60 min, the water evaporates and the skin of nanocubes collapses, leaving behind a flat bilayer (micrograph shown) of the gold nanocubes floating in the ultrasound wave. Nanoassemblies like these bilayers may have applications in anticounterfeiting and ultrathin lenses.

Credit: Qianqian Shi

