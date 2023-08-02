Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Chemists roll out rings made from stacked sandwich complexes

Bulky organic groups bend metallocenes into nanometer-scale cyclocenes

by Bethany Halford
August 2, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A cyclocene made with samarium and cyclooctatetraene with bulky groups.
Credit: Nature
A crystal structure of the cyclocene made with samarium (green) and cyclooctatetraene (gray) with triisopropylsilyl groups (shown transparently). Hydrogens omitted for clarity.

A new type of sandwich complex has got chemists going in circles. Researchers led by Peter W. Roesky at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology found they could coax 18 metallocene units to curve into a nanometer-scale ring. The chemists call this new type of supersize, circular sandwich complex a cyclocene.

Cyclocenes might one day function as tiny electrical coils in molecular electronics, although such applications are not their primary goal, according to Roesky. “The synthetic challenge was the main driving force,” he says. Roesky’s team made the cyclocenes by alternating layers of metal ions—either strontium, samarium, or europium—with layers of cyclooctatetraenes. Each cyclooctatetraene carried two bulky triisopropylsilyl groups that forced the metallocenes to bend as they stacked (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06192-4).

A cyclocene made with europium and cyclooctatetraene with bulky groups.
Credit: Nature
A crystal structure of the cyclocene made with europium (orange) and cyclooctatetraene (gray) with triisopropylsilyl groups (shown transparently). Hydrogens omitted for clarity.

“The discovery of the bending was accidental,” Roesky says. When his group previously made a multi-decker sandwich complex with three metal ions and four bulked-up cyclooctatetraene groups, the chemists noticed that the layers didn’t stack straight-up but instead curved. “We realized this might have the potential to form a ring,” he says—in other words, they could add layers to the sandwich until the top of the sandwich complex curved so far back that it wrapped around and touched the bottom.

The chemists construct the cyclocenes by taking monomers of the metal coordinated to the bulky cyclooctatetraene on one side and tetrahydrofuran solvent molecules on the other. They then remove the solvent, which makes the cyclocenes form. Computational work revealed that there’s an energetic benefit to forming the cyclocene rather than a zigzag metallocene wire.

A cyclocene made with strontium and cyclooctatetraene with bulky groups.
Credit: Nature
A crystal structure of the cyclocene made with strontium (green) and cyclooctatetraene (gray) with triisopropylsilyl groups (shown transparently). Hydrogens omitted for clarity.

Tetsuro Murahashi, who studies sandwich complexes at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and was not involved in the work, says the finding is an important advance. “The chemistry of sandwich compounds, the subject of the 1973 Nobel Prize in chemistry, has recently been examined for dimensional extensions involving multiple metal atoms,” he says in an email. “The present discovery is a remarkable achievement in this direction, showing that multiple-decker-type sandwich complexes give a circular closed-ring structure.”

Rebecca Musgrave, who studies metallopolymers at King’s College London and was also not involved in the research, agrees that the cyclocenes are a major development in metallocene chemistry. Chemists have only observed cyclocenes in the solid state, but if they can be maintained in solution, “fascinating electrochemical studies could probe the relationship between metal centers in these rings,” she says in an email.

Next, Roesky and colleagues are looking into other aromatic rings and metals to see if they can make cyclocenes of different sizes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tying knots in a molecular string
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecules of the Year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ruthenium Square Dance
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE