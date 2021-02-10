Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Milder synthesis takes the pressure off carbon-based nanothreads

Using furan as a starting material boosts production of diamond-like polymers

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
February 10, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Ball-and-stick models of syn, syn/anti, and anti forms of carbon-based nanothreads made from units of furan.
Credit: ACS Nano
Under pressure, furan molecules stack up to make carbon nanothreads in a mixture of syn and anti forms.

Tiny nanothreads with carbon backbones, one hundred-thousandth the thickness of a human hair, have intrigued researchers since they were first made in 2014. Yet the extreme pressure required to make these high-strength polymers has been a major roadblock to exploiting their properties.

Now, researchers have found a way to produce carbon-based nanothreads at roughly one-half to one-third of the pressures required previously, enabling them to scale up their synthesis so that the threads can be investigated in more detail (ACS Nano 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c10400).

Carbon-based nanothreads are polymers in which subunit molecules are connected by two or three distinct bonds to form a chain. Unlike the carbon atoms in nanotubes, which are each bonded to three other atoms to form a honeycomb pattern, each carbon atom in a nanothread is generally bonded to four other atoms—a tetrahedral arrangement akin to the structure of diamond. “It can be considered a one-dimensional, diamond-like polymer material,” says Kenichiro Itami of Nagoya University, who studies nanocarbon structures and was not involved in the new research.

A sample of carbon nanothreads appears as a pale yellow mass in a steel vessel roughly 7 mm wide.
Credit: Steven Huss
Carbon-based nanothreads (pale yellow mass) can now be made in milligram batches in a Paris-Edinburgh press.

Until now, researchers have typically made carbon-based nanothreads by squeezing tiny samples of benzene or pyridine in diamond anvil cells. The molecules lock together under enormous pressures of 23–30 GPa—up to 300 times the pressure at the deepest point in the oceans—but this method can only produce nanogram batches of nanothreads.

A team led by Elizabeth Elacqua at Pennsylvania State University has now produced nanothreads at just 10 GPa using furan as the starting material. Furan has far less aromatic stabilization than benzene and more readily undergoes cycloaddition reactions to build the polymer. “I think it’s a very clever approach,” Itami says.

Chemical structure of furan.
Credit: C&EN

The lower reaction pressure enabled the team to use a piece of equipment called a Paris-Edinburgh press, which cannot reach the intense pressures of a diamond anvil cell but is larger and can produce a roughly 5,000 times greater mass of nanothreads in each batch, Elacqua says.

The Penn State researchers loaded liquid furan into the press and slowly increased the pressure to 15 GPa over 10–12 hours at ambient temperature. The furan solidified at about 1.4 GPa, and X-ray diffraction experiments showed that it started to polymerize at 10 GPa. The method produced about 5 mg of nanothreads in each run.

The nanothreads are a mixture of syn forms, in which the furan’s oxygen atoms all sit on the same side of the thread, and anti, in which the oxygen atoms alternate along the length of the thread. Mass spectrometry measurements showed that each thread contained about 100 furan rings.

Elacqua’s graduate student Steven Huss says that they now hope to use heat or light to help drive the reaction at just 5 GPa, the pressure used to make synthetic diamonds. That would enable them to use another piece of high-pressure equipment known as a multi-anvil press, which could produce hundreds of milligrams of nanothreads in each batch. The researchers also hope to incorporate different elements on the nanothread’s backbone, such as selenium, which could allow electrical charge to travel along the thread.

The team’s nanothread research was pioneered by John V. Badding of Pennsylvania State University, who led the National Science Foundation Center for Nanothread Chemistry until his death in October 2019. After Badding passed away, “I think it was hard for the students to pick everything up, because John worked in the lab with them and trained them individually,” Elacqua says. But the training has paid off, she adds: “It’s almost like we have four or five mini-Johns in the lab now, because they have that wealth of knowledge.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamonds really are forever
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon nanobelt fashioned at last
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond-like Nanothreads Form Under Extreme Pressure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE