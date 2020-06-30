Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Video: Microgripper captures single cells for tissue biopsy

The remotely guided device offers a simple way to manipulate cells

by Tien Nguyen, special to C&EN
June 30, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Credit: Nano Lett./Tien Nguyen

Sampling diseased tissue, which can contain many different types of cells, calls for precise biomedical tools. Current methods for manipulating single cells, like laser microdissection, require complicated setups and can damage cells. Now, researchers led by David H. Gracias at Johns Hopkins University have developed devices that could offer a simpler and less-harmful way to isolate single cells (Nano Lett. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.0c01729). Remotely guided by a magnetic field, these so-called microgrippers can wrest single cells from a tissue sample and carry them on demand. Though the tiny grippers require more optimization and testing, the researchers hope one day to use them to perform single-cell biopsies inside a human body.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all our chemistry news videos.

The following is the script for the video.

Tien Nguyen: Watch as this device descends on a single cell. Remotely controlled by a magnetic field, the device fumbles for a moment, flitting around the cell’s edges, before finally settling and closing its grip to trap the cell.

Just 70 μm from tip-to-tip, these so-called microgrippers could come in handy as precision biomedical tools. For example, they could help doctors analyze diseased tissue under a microscope at the cellular level.

Currently, researchers isolate single cells with techniques like microfluidics, which capture cells using droplets, or laser microdissection, which uses laser beams to cut out individual cells. But these methods require complicated sample prep and can damage cells.

Designed by a team of researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the novel microgripper offers a simpler and less harmful way to manipulate the single cells.

The device is made of three biocompatible layers. At the bottom is a layer of silicon oxide and silicon dioxide. The team calls this the stress layer, because it holds tension in its chemical bonds and gives the device its ability to grab a cell when the time is right.

Next comes a magnetic layer made of silicon dioxide and magnetic iron, which lets the researchers control the device’s movements with an external magnetic field.

Finally, a top layer of food-grade paraffin wax seals the other two layers into place and serves as a heat-controlled trigger. At 26 °C, the device lays mostly flat. But as the researchers raise the temperature to 37 °C—or body temperature—the wax will soften enough to release the bottom stress layer, which then folds in to form the device’s grip.

Using a weak magnetic field, the researchers remotely guided the device through the channels of human fallopian tube tissue. In another experiment, the team showed that the microgrippers could safely carry live cells that they had tagged with green fluorescent dye.

The microgrippers could also wrest cells away from a cell cluster by rapidly switching the direction of the magnetic field. Next, the researchers want to add features to the device like a tiny camera. The team says this device brings them one step closer to their ultimate goal of performing single cell biopsies inside real patients.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Microrobots roll against blood flow to deliver drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic cells protect DNA circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tiny Silicon Claws Capture Single Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE