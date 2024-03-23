Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Bugs make buckyballs

by Fionna Samuels
March 23, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A grey scale image of Bucky-ball-like structures called brochosomes. Their holes are imperfect and not spaced completely uniformly. The scale bar is 200 nm and the structures are about 600 nm.
Credit: Lin Wang and Tak-Sing Wong

Since brochosomes were first discovered coating leafhoppers’ exoskeleton, their unique buckyball shape has puzzled scientists. Why expend precious energy to make such trypophobia-inducing structures (let’s call them “buggy-balls”) like those in the SEM image above? To find an answer, a team at Pennsylvania State University led by Tak-Sing Wong replicated the hollow particles using a specialized 3D printer. Although the synthetic versions (below) are about 50 times larger than their natural counterparts, the team was able to use their homemade buggy-balls to determine how the structures interact with light and infer why insects would make something so complex.

It comes down to scattering and absorbing light. The size of natural brochosomes diffuses visible light, making the bug look dull. But the holes are the real novelty. Their size only allows ultraviolet light into the balls’ center cavities. In there, the light bounces around, trapped. Because matte leaves also absorb a lot of UV light, the buggy-balls allow leafhoppers to blend in to their home, avoiding predators that can see both visible and UV light.

A grey scale image of synthetic brochosomes, Bucky-ball-like structures. These are very uniform and have a slight texture on them. The scale bar is 5 microns and the structure is about 20 mircons.
Credit: Lin Wang and Tak-Sing Wong

Credit: Lin Wang and Tak-Sing Wong. Read their full analysis of the bug-made buckyballs in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2312700121

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on March 28, 2024, to correct the name of the journal that the new paper was published in. The journal is Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, not Proclamations of the National Academy of Science.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Landscape of nanospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE