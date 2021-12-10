Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Organic glow-in-the-dark materials remain stable in air

Advance may lead to new applications in emergency signs and other safety products

by Mitch Jacoby
December 10, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of a vial and exit sign containing glow-in-the-dark materials.
Credit: Kyushu University
Applications for glow-in-the-dark materials could expand thanks to versions made entirely from organic compounds.

The future of organic glow-in-the-dark materials is shining brightly now thanks to a study reporting a way to make the easily-processed, low-cost materials stable in air (Nat. Mater. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41563-021-01150-9).

Commercial materials that exhibit the glowing effect known as long-persistent luminescence (LPL) typically include metal oxides and rare-earth metals. These materials, which put the glow in glow-in-the-dark watch faces, tend to require high-temperature processing and must be ground into fine particles and dispersed in solvents or polymers for use in applications.

Organic LPL materials are metal-free, readily soluble, and easily processed in liquid solvents. Those properties make the materials easy to put in paints, polymers, and fabrics for use in emergency signs, safety apparel, and other applications. Compared with their inorganic counterparts, however, organic LPL materials have tended to glow weakly and become dim quickly, especially upon exposure to air.

Now, a team including Chihaya Adachi of Kyushu University and Ryota Kabe of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology reports organic LPL materials that glow for more than 1 h in air.

The new materials consist of neutral semiconducting electron donors (carbazols and benzimidazols) and cationic electron acceptors (pyrylium compounds). Unlike earlier organic LPL systems in which light-emission is mediated by electron-based charge transfer, the new materials do the job by shuttling positively charged species, which resist oxidation. The materials also include a third component—nitrogen and sulfur-based positive-charge trapping materials—that helps the materials glow even longer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic material sets luminescent record
A new record for delayed fluorescence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE