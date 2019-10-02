Chemistry in Pictures: Well plated

Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) is a mass spectrometry technique used to determine the absolute mass of a compound. These wells, shown at 4× magnification, contain polymer samples that were dissolved in a solution of acetonitrile, water, and 2,5-dihydroxybenzoic acid. The solvent has evaporated, leaving behind crystals that researchers will then ionize with a laser. Arthi Ravi, a PhD candidate at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram, often uses MALDI in the lab. Ravi’s team aims to create synthetic versions of naturally occurring polymers with enhanced properties, such as greater chemical stability or strength.
Submitted by Arthi Ravi
