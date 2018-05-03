Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Polymers

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: A melting liquid﻿

May 3, 2018
A liquid crystal melting captured under a polaized light microscope
Credit: Vance Williams

As researchers heated this sample of a liquid crystal called PCH past 70 °C, the molecules changed from a liquid crystalline phase, in which they assembled into a series of ordered helices, to a so-called isotropic liquid phase that has little molecular order. The twist in each helix is imparted by a small amount of the chiral molecule pregnenolone. As the helices effectively melted and unraveled in the increasingly high temperatures, the liquid changed its shape and appearance as seen here. Vance Williams’s group at Simon Fraser University used optical microscopy (at 10× magnification) and cross-polarized light conditions to study this sample of chiral liquid crystals, which can be used in thermometers and even mood rings. Because the pregnenolone molecules are chiral and enantiomerically pure, cross-polarized light creates a range of colors when it shines through the sample.

Credit: Vance Williams

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

