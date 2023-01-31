Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Copolymer could keep catheters bacteria-free

By reducing biofilm formation and bacterial swarming, this polymer may help to avert common infections

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
January 31, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Chemical structure of the copolymer of 2-hydroxy-3-phenoxypropyl acrylate and tert-butyl cyclohexyl acrylate.
A copolymer of 2-hydroxy-3-phenoxypropyl acrylate (red) and tert-butylcyclohexyl acrylate (blue) could fend off bacteria in urinary catheters.

Urinary tract catheters are widely used in hospitalized patients, but they often lead to bacterial infections. Researchers have now developed a biocompatible copolymer that could prevent bacteria from colonizing catheters and spreading into patients (Sci. Adv. 2023, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.add7474).

Catheters coated with antibacterial silver have previously produced disappointing results, says Andrew L. Hook, a biomaterials researcher at the University of Nottingham, and catheter-associated urinary tract infections are responsible for about $1.7 billion in annual medical costs in the US alone.

After screening about 400 acrylate polymers, Hook and his colleagues found that poly(tert-butylcyclohexyl acrylate) stopped common bacteria from forming biofilms and prevented a buildup of biomineral crystals that can block catheters. Meanwhile, poly(2-hydroxy-3-phenoxypropyl acrylate) inhibited the swarming behavior that allows some bacteria to spread along the catheter to infect patients.

The researchers united these two polymers into a copolymer, fine-tuning the proportions to maximize their combined effects. The copolymer also reduced the accumulation of fibrinogen, an inflammation-response protein produced by patients that can help bacteria stick to catheter surfaces.

Overall, the copolymer offered a 15-fold reduction in biofilm formation, compared with the silicone typically used in catheters. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first material that can prevent swarming, and biofilm formation, and biomineralization,” Hook says. The inexpensive copolymer could be coated onto silicone catheters, and the team now plans to test the material in vivo.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE