Eastman to scale back PVB in Massachusetts

Eastman Chemical will end production of solvent-based polyvinyl butyral (PVB) at its facility in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, next month. The decision will affect about 60 jobs, though the firm says the plant—one of the largest chemical facilities in New England—will continue to employ more than 300. Eastman says that it has been investing in water-based technology at the expense of the older, solvent method and that the closure’s impact on its overall PVB capacity will be minimal. PVB film is used to make safety glass for cars and buildings.
