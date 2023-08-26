Kureha will add PVDF in Japan

Responding to demand for the polymer in batteries, Kureha plans to build a new polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) plant in Fukushima, Japan. The plant will cost nearly $500 million and have 8,000 metric tons (t) per year of PVDF capacity when it is completed in 2026. The company says that use of PVDF as a binder material in lithium-ion batteries is growing at an annual rate of 19%. With the expansion and other improvement projects, Kureha will have about 20,000 t of annual capacity by 2026. It aims to have up to 40,000 t of annual production by 2030.
