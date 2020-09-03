Polymer additive firm Mito gets seed funding

The Indianapolis-based start-up Mito Material Solutions has received $1 million in seed funding from Dipalo Ventures, Clean Energy Trust, and other investors. Mito got $1.1 million last year from the US National Science Foundation. The company is developing a hybrid of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane and graphene oxide for composites and thermoplastics. It claims the additive can improve performance parameters like strength by as much as 135% and allow polymers to replace metal components.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter