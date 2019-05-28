Video: Stretchy polymer lights up under stress

Materials that light up or change color in response to stress could enable responsive clothing or yield status reports on the condition of electronic skin. But many force-sensitive materials produce colors by breaking chemical bonds, making the changes hard to reverse and limiting the materials’ reusability. Now, an international team of researchers has made polyurethanes that glow a variety of colors when stretched and then instantly switch off when relaxed, thanks to mechanically interlocked molecular structures called rotaxanes (ACS Cent. Sci. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.9b00173). The team made blue-, green-, and orange-glowing polymers and combined them to produce a white one.
