Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

This semiconductor breaks the rules of physics under pressure

Boron arsenide’s thermal conductivity decreases when it’s squeezed

by Ariana Remmel
December 14, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The semiconductor cubic boron arsenide (BAs) has thermal and electrical conductive properties that rival silicon, making it a promising candidate for high-performance electronic components. Now, scientists have revealed that BAs defies the rules of physics when in a pinch (Nature 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05381-x).

A 3D ball-and-stick model of the cubic boron arsenide unit cell with zinc blende crystal structure.
Credit: Nature
Although most materials conduct heat faster under pressure, cubic boron arsenide's
thermal conductivity decreases above 16.5 GPa at 300 K.

Most crystalline materials conduct heat by transferring vibrational energy as acoustic waves between atoms in an ordered lattice. External pressure forces the atoms in a crystal lattice closer together, making it easier to transfer vibrational energy between them. For this reason, experimental measurements of myriad materials—such as diamond, ice, and quartz—have all supported the conclusion that thermal conductivity increases with pressure up until the material breaks down or changes phase, says Yongjie Hu, a chemist and mechanical engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles. Computational simulations predicted that BAs might buck the trend, so Hu decided to investigate how the semiconductor performs under pressure.

To begin, Hu and his team synthesized a BAs crystal and placed it in a diamond anvil cell. This device squeezed the crystal with a pressure of up to 32 GPa while the researchers measured the material’s thermal conductivity at different temperatures. As the team cranked up the pressure at 300 K, they observed that the BAs crystal’s thermal conductivity peaked around 16.5 GPa before decreasing at higher pressures. Using a combination of Raman spectroscopy, ultrafast optical measurements, and X-ray scattering experiments, Hu and his colleagues revealed that the lattice structure of BAs propagates heat in such a way that waves of vibrational energy can cancel each other out at extreme pressures. The findings suggest that heat transport in high-pressure environments, like Earth’s core, may be more complicated than scientists realized, Hu says. The discovery may also help engineers build new devices that could control heat transport with pressure.

Gang Chen, a mechanical engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is impressed by the authors’ detailed characterization of the semiconductor’s unusual thermal conductivity. He says he is excited to see the material’s theoretical behavior validated through experimentations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superb semiconductor keeps its cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superb semiconductor keeps its cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting beneath the surface of water
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE