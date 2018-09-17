Advertisement

People

DowDuPont names leadership of DuPont, Corteva

Ed Breen will stay on as chairman of the new DuPont

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 17, 2018
Advancing closer to breakup into three separate companies, DowDuPont has named the top leadership at two of the firms, the new DuPont and Corteva Agriscience.

A photo of Marc Doyle, DuPont's designated CEO.
Credit: DowDuPont
Marc Doyle

Marc Doyle will become CEO of the new DuPont. He is currently the head of the Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont, which houses the business that will become part of DuPont when it separates from DowDuPont by next June. The new DuPont has annual sales of about $21 billion.

A photo of Ed Breen, designated as DuPont's Chairman.
Credit: DowDuPont
Ed Breen

Doyle will report to current DowDuPont CEO Ed Breen, who will stay on as executive chairman of DuPont.

Jeanmarie Desmond will become the CFO of DuPont. She had been head of finance for the Specialty Products Division.

A photo of James Collins, CEO designate of Corteva Agriscience
Credit: DowDuPont
James Collins

James C. Collins, who now leads DowDuPont’s Agriculture Division, will head Corteva, which will combine the agricultural chemical and seeds business of both Dow and DuPont. Corteva will also separate from DowDuPont by next June. It will have about $14 billion in annual revenues.

Greg Friedman, now head of finance for the Agriculture Division, will become Corteva’s CFO.

Last March, DowDuPont named longtime Dow executive James Fitterling head of the new Dow, with about $45 billion in sales. That company filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Administration earlier this month for a separation from DowDuPont by next April.

